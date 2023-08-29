Tanella Alleyne, Rihanna’s cousin, laid to rest Loop Barbados

Tanella Rozonda Marie Alleyne passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Tanella’s family and friends were rocked by the news of her passing two weeks ago and they turned up in their numbers to bid her a final farewell.

Tanella, affectionately called ‘TT’ and ‘Nella’, was preceded in death by two of her closest siblings. She lost her twin sister Taneisha first and then her brother Tavon. Tanella had also lost her mum Julie in her early years.

She leaves to mourn her dad Leroy Brathwaite, and her other brothers are sisters – Toria, Tyrese, Tiffany, Tee-jay, Codi and Grazelle.

Loved by many, she was an aunt to three, and a cousin to many including the Rt Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty and she was the great niece of Peter ‘Ram’ Wiggins.

Nella was laid to rest yesterday, Monday, August 28, 2023, at the St George Parish Church.