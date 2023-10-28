Tammy redevelops into a Tropical Storm Loop Barbados

Tammy is back as a tropical storm after recently becoming a strong extratropical cyclone.

The system is located about 215 miles east of Bermuda.

The US National Hurricane Center in its 11 am update said a gale warning is in effect for Bermuda.

Interests in Bermuda should also monitor the progress of Tammy.

At 11 am AST (1500 UTC), the centre of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 32.2 north, longitude 61.1 west.

Tammy is moving toward the northwest near 3 mph (6 km/h). A turn to the north is expected tonight followed by a turn to the east over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, Tammy will begin to move away from Bermuda on Saturday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the centre.