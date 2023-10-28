Tammy redevelops into a Tropical Storm Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Tammy redevelops into a Tropical Storm Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Imagine a jam-packed weekend ahead of Independence

Star-studded lineup for Hennessy Artistry 2023

Over 100 Bajan dancers benefit from training with US-based instructor

Lady Tridents face group leaders tonight at the BFA Wildey Turf

ACT Festival postponed until 2024

Central Bank of Barbados appoints 2 new Deputy Governors

UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued, significant flooding in north

Direct airlift between Barbados and Africa necessary for trade

21-year-old murder accused charged over prison escape

New lawyers warned about AI – US attorneys fined after using ChatGPT

Friday Oct 27

27°C
Caribbean News
Loop News

11 hrs ago

Tammy is back as a Tropical Storm on October 27, 2023. (Source: NHC)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Tammy is back as a tropical storm after recently becoming a strong extratropical cyclone.  

The system is located about 215 miles east of Bermuda.  

The US National Hurricane Center in its 11 am update said a gale warning is in effect for Bermuda.  

Interests in Bermuda should also monitor the progress of Tammy. 

At 11 am AST (1500 UTC), the centre of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 32.2 north, longitude 61.1 west.  

Tammy is moving toward the northwest near 3 mph (6 km/h). A turn to the north is expected tonight followed by a turn to the east over the next couple of days.  

On the forecast track, Tammy will begin to move away from Bermuda on Saturday morning.  Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so. 

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the centre. 

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

South Africa beat Pakistan by one wicket at Cricket World Cup

Sport

Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 2-1 to extend Premier League lead

Entertainment

Imagine a jam-packed weekend ahead of Independence

More From

Barbados News

Central Bank of Barbados appoints 2 new Deputy Governors

Elson Gaskin and Michelle Doyle took office from October 1

Caribbean News

See also

Tammy redevelops into a Tropical Storm

Tammy is back as a tropical storm after recently becoming a strong extratropical cyclone.  
The system is located about 215 miles east of Bermuda.  
The US National Hurricane Center in

Entertainment

Star-studded lineup for Hennessy Artistry 2023

Ne-Yo, Koffee, Beres Hammond, and Popcaan to perform

World News

Shocking video reveals ‘beer worker’ urinating into tank in China

Shocking CCTV footage revealed an alleged beer worker urinating into a tank in eastern China.
The video was filmed in the city of Qingdao in Shandong Province on October 19.
A man was seen sneak

Entertainment

ACT Festival postponed until 2024

The festival has been expanded to a three-day festival

Festivals

Dominica: All things set for World Creole Music Festival 2023

In just a few hours, the tranquil air of Dominica will be transformed and grooving to the beat of Bouyon, Kompa, Soca, Dancehall and Afrobeats as the island’s famous World Creole Music Festival (WCMF)