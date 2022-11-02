Takeoff Shot Multiple Times Including In Head, Police Name Person Of Interest

The coroner’s report has been released, and it shows that Migos rapper Takeoff suffered multiple gunshot wounds that resulted in his death.

According to TMZ, the Harris County Medical Examiner’s office says that the rapper was killed due to “penetrating gunshot wounds of [the] head.” He also received another gunshot wound that went from his torso into his arm. The medical examiners note that the rapper’s body will now be released to family members for his last rites.

Police searching for person of Interest

In the meantime, while the investigation into the rapper’s shooting unfolds, Houston police are reportedly looking for a man who was armed and seen in a video holding a gun just moments before shots rang out outside of the bowling alley in Houston that left rapper Takeoff dead and two others wounded.

A video before the shooting shows the man wearing an all-black outfit with a hat having a gun tucked into a holster by his waist. At this point, he is standing just a step away from Takeoff and Quavo. It’s unclear if he fired the first shot, although he is seen in the video pulling out his pistol and firing it a couple seconds into the video.

Persons claiming to be witnesses claim that the man is a member of Quavo’s team and he was spotted hanging out with the rappers earlier in the night. He is also said to be the one who allegedly fatally shot Takeoff.

Houston police have not confirmed the veracity of these claims. However, TMZ is reporting that the police have confirmed that the man is a person of interest in the death of Takeoff.

Late Migos rapper Takeoff

So far, he has not been officially identified, but other videos shared earlier in the night before the shooting shows the man hanging out with Quavo and Takeoff and J. Prince’s son Mike Prince and he appears to be known to them as Mike Prince, refers to him as “nephew” in one video.

On Instagram, people claim that a video shared earlier in the night by Mike Prince showed Takeoff and Quavo along with the man with the gun, whom social media users have now identified as “Migo Bands,” is a close friend of Quavo.

The account @Migobands also shows several photos of the man and Quavo, and he identifies himself as being in management and is the A&R for Huncho Records.

The man in question has not addressed the latest development by Houston Police. No other positive identifications have been made so far despite reports that there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people.

Houston Police Chief asks for witnesses to speak up

On Tuesday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, at a press conference, called on witnesses who were at the private event hosted by J. Prince to assist the police in identifying the person who opened fire on the rapper.

“We’re calling you to action to step up. There were 40 people at least at this event and people left possibly out of fear,” Chief Finner said.

He added, “I ask you one thing and want this to resonate with everybody, what if it was your brother? What if it was your son? You would want somebody to step up so please step up, get the information to us so we can bring some closure to this family who’s hurting.”

Fans flood Migos Bands Instagram to ask him to turn himself in

In the meantime, fans of Takeoff and the Migos have already begun to pressure ‘Migo Bands’ to turn himself into the police. On Instagram, his comments section was flooded with calls to comply with requests by the police.

“Justice for takeoff,” one person wrote.

Another person blamed him for starting the fight that led to the shootout.

“You shouldn’t have been punching on nobody! Your stupid decision to hit that man cause all this to unfold,” another comment read.

Takeoff’s death is also the subject of conspiracy theories, as is the case with many celebrity deaths.

“They planned this hit on Takeoff you can clearly see him walk straight up to Takeoff before shots were fired. That fake argument about Quavo playing basketball was all part of the play. Plus Quavo is trying to become an actor and the “Messy” video clearly shows the sacrifice ritual. This had to be done in order for the Migos can become hot again so they had to take Takeoff smh it be your own people,” one commenter said.

Quavo has not broken his silence since the incident neither has his family reacted.