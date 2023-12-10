Take your garbage elsewhere! Wilkie Cumberbatch School needs relief Loop Barbados

Teaching and ancillary staff at Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary School want the culprits responsible for dumping their trash by the school compound to cease and desist.

The practice is becoming an environmental issue as the garbage is being scattered around the grounds and creating unsanitary conditions in the school’s environs.

To alleviate the impact of the strewn garbage on the health of the students and staff, the hard task of cleaning up the mess is falling on the undeserving general worker.

Speaking to Loop News, a member of staff said that it is not fair to the cleaner when he arrives at 6am to be greeted with the unhygienic scene. On Thursday, December 7, once more the disgrace was present outside the school.

He said, “This is the third occasion of persons bringing at least six huge bags of garbage and it is scattered outside of the Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary School.

“It is not fair to the general worker or healthy for the school. This garbage has in everything conceivable. Persons bring old beds, stoves, wooden furniture and pampers and stuff and put with the school’s garbage.”

He said that he is seeking recourse through the media, in the hopes that “the culprit would stop or be caught.”

The educator said that it is a pain to the cleaner and even the vendors on the outskirts of the school plying their trade. He explained, many parents would be unaware of this pressing issue because “It is cleared by the time most parents arrive, but those who go to the vendor under the bus shelter have complained too.”

“I know the vendor herself, who cleans her area, has complained about the garbage pile up by members of the public, even before this recent episode.”