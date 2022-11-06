Take pic of the cap: Clorox recalls scents of Pine-Sol due to bacteria Loop Barbados

Clorox(R) has issued a recall for Pine-Sol(R) Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners, CloroxPro(R) Pine-Sol(R) All Purpose Cleaners, and Clorox(R) Professional(TM) Pine-Sol(R) Lemon Fresh Cleaners as the items may contain harmful bacteria.

The notice was published by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Local distribution company Brydens Stokes has also published the recall, but as voluntary. In the release, Brydens states that Clorox advises consumers who have purchased these products to not use the product(s) and to return to the store where originally purchased for full refund.

On the US CPSC site, it further stresses, ‘Consumers should immediately stop using Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners that have date codes printed on the bottle beginning with “A4” and the first five digits numbered less than 22249, which represents products produced prior to September 2022. Consumers should take pictures of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code, dispose of the product in its container with household trash, and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt.’

Name of Products affected:

Pine-Sol(R) Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean(R), Sparkling Wave(R), and Lemon Fresh scents, CloroxPro(R) Pine-Sol(R) All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean(R), Sparkling Wave(R), Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy(R) scents, and Clorox(R) Professional(TM) Pine-Sol(R) Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

Not included in this recall:

Original Pine-Sol(R) (Pine scent) is not included in this recall.

Hazard:

The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Remedy:

Refund.

Recall Date:

October 25, 2022

Units:

To date, testing has identified bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Clorox produced approximately 37 million recalled products in that period.