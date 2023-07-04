Taitt missing, last seen by his daughter Loop Barbados

Another Blades Hill, St Philip man has been reported missing by his family.

Police are now seeking the Public’s assistance in locating Junior Taitt. The 49-year-old was last seen by his daughter on June 26, 2023.

According to the description provided, Taitt is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, slim, has a dark complexion and has short dread locs. He has ten gold caps on both his top and bottom teeth; each gold cap is separated from the other.

He has multiple tattoos about his body – “Maliah” on his inner right forearm, “Myeisha” on his inner left forearm, “Decario” on his neck and “Nard” across his stomach. At that time he went missing he was wearing an army-green T-shirt, a white 3/4 pants and black slippers

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Junior Taitt is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8204, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

Also still missing, is Randy Brathwaite from Blades Hill, St Philip. Police have no update since Brathwaite was the subject of a missing man notice issued to the media on Friday, June 30.