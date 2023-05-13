Taitt facing murder charge in Clarke death Loop Barbados

Dario Orlando Taitt has been arrested and formally charged for the offence of the Murder of Jamal Clarke.

Clarke was killed on May 2, 2023. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his gunshot injuries. He hailed from Sayers Court, Silver Sands, Christ Church.

The Criminal Investigations Department in the Southern Division made the breakthrough in their investigations into Clarke’s unnatural death.

The 30-year-old Taitt, who is also from Silver Sands, Christ Church, is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court on Saturday, May 13, 2023.