System may pass ‘just North’ of Barbados Thursday into Friday Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) continues to monitor the progress of a broad area of low pressure located over the central Atlantic east of Barbados.

At 11am today, Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the system was near 12N 49W or 1150 Km ( 710 miles) off Barbados.

Environmental conditions remain conducive for some slow development of the system over the next 24 to 36 hours as it moves westward to west-northwestward across the Atlantic.

Current model guidance now indicates the system may pass just north of Barbados sometime late Thursday night October 19, into Friday, October 20, 2023.

Regardless of development, some shower activity can be expected from Thursday night into Friday.

Key messages: — THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO WATCHES OR WARNINGS ISSUED FOR BARBADOS ON THIS SYSTEM.- Mariners who venture far out to sea, small craft operators and seabathers should exercise caution as sea conditions could deteriorate as early as Thursday, October 19.

The public is urged to continue to monitor the progress of this system and the updates provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services over the next few days.

The next update will be at 5pm today, Wednesday, October 18, 2023.