Local News

Symmonds dismisses claims that ‘We Gatherin’ is dead

02 February 2025
Minister of Foreign Affairs Kerrie Symmonds. (Picture by Jameel Springer)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Kerrie Symmonds dismissed claims that the national ‘We Gatherin’ celebration was dead. 

Speaking at the St Peter We Gatherin’ Church Service at St Philip-the-Less Anglican Church in Boscobelle, Symmonds referenced comments made during a recent call-in programme, where it was suggested that the initiative had failed before it had properly started. 

“When we left St. Lucy Parish Church last month, there was a call-in programme going on and We Gatherin’ was being pronounced dead even before it had probably had a chance to start. I believe that it is important for us to put to rest these rumours that We Gatherin’ has passed away. These rumours are ill-founded and far from any sort of truth.” 

He highlighted growing interest in the event from Barbadians living abroad, particularly in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. 

“There are at least three, if not four, Barbadian associations who are seriously interested in bringing a large group into Barbados during the course of this year,” Symmonds said. 

The Minister added that discussions were ongoing regarding accommodation for hundreds of people as interest builds in cities such as Atlanta, Cincinnati, Boston and New York. 

Symmonds also mentioned that several associations were interested in making charitable contributions to Barbados. 

