Sweet staycation special for Crop Over weekend | Loop Barbados

The culmination of the Crop Over Festival over the four-day weekend is going to be even sweeter for locals this year, largely due to a special staycation package being offered at several accommodations across the island.

During a press conference Friday morning at the Warrens, St Michael officers of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Senator Lisa Cummins, announced the special Crop Over weekend package, whereby if local residents book a minimum of two nights at a selected resort, they will get an additional night free.

The resorts which will offer the special package include: Adulo Apartments; Dover Beach Hotel; Golden Sands Hotel; Naniki Barbados; Rostrevor Hotel; Atlantis Historic Inn; Little Good Harbour; Pirates Inn; Infinity On The Beach; Butterfly Beach Hotel; Savannah Beach Club Hotel and Spa; Ocean 15 Apartments Hotel; Round Rock Apartments On Sea and Southern Palms Beach Club.

Speaking to the media, flanked by the chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, Renee Coppin, chairman of the Intimate Hotels of Barbados Mahmood Patel and prominent hotelier Bernie Weatherhead, Minister Cummins stressed that the offer will give locals the opportunity to “get outside” and enjoy the island’s tourism product at an affordable price.

“Barbadians over the summer get outside and enjoy what the tourism domestic product has to offer and be able to do so at a price that fits your pocket, if it’s a luxury, a villa, [or] a small hotel,” said the tourism minister.

Cummins acknowledged the tourism sector has felt the brunt of the airline industry crisis, with delayed flights and most recently Heathrow Airport ordered airlines to cut the number of passengers on summer flights in a bid to ease travel disruptions.

“This year..the airlines have their challenges, they don’t have enough crew, they don’t have enough planes , they are having congestion issues all across…so there are a number of challenges and those things are also affecting our local stakeholders like the Crop Over bands and so on. So, we as a Government have to make some decisions about how we can work with our industry stakeholders to ensure that everybody is able to benefit from the different types of interventions in the market,” she continued.

Her comments were supported by hotelier Bernie Weatherhead who held that domestic tourism was the best option given the challenges the industry faced.

“We have everything that is negative in the world going on. Heathrow Airport is asking airlines not to book anymore trips, [and] to give them a two-month leeway so we are faced with a lot of negatives and [it] brings the focus now very much to home.

“We want to try to get Barbadians to really appreciate the facilities of the island and we have a good cross-section of facilities, small hotels and big hotels, right across the cost spectrum,” Weatherhead.

Mahmood Patel, chairman of the Intimate Hotels of Barbados also urged locals to take advantage of the resident discounts offered at local attractions. He noted that lots of Barbadians were unfamiliar with attractions such as Harrison Cave, Coco Hill and Peg Farm,

“A lot of Barbadians don’t know the experiences or what people call tourist attractions, we need to call these local attractions as well.

“There are a lot of them that we should build into our staycation packages as well. Local tourism is becoming a big, big plank post-COVID, people are recognising the importance of the home dollar,” he insisted.