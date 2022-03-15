Sweet drink tax doubles: Tariff on high salt products coming mid-year | Loop Barbados

Recognising that “the high consumption of foods with high sugar and salt continues to undermine the efforts to fight chronic NCDs (non-communicable diseases)”, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is sending a costly message to retailers and manufacturers, as well as consumers, that less is better.

manufacturers… will be given an appropriate timeframe to transition to the new standards

PM Mottley says that there is a “health crisis of the chronic NCDs” in Barbados, “I therefore now propose to further raise the excise tax on sweetened beverages. It was reduced to 10 per cent in 2017, and we will now raise it from the 1st April 2022 to 20 per cent as a further signal, as a further signal to manufacturers and consumers that we need to curb our sugar intake.”

But she did not stop there.

The PM went on to explain that officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness will work with stakeholders to further identify all items with high salt content “in order to impose a similar tariff mid-year, so that in October when we come to the mid-year review, we intend to put other products with high salt content on this list.”

And she said that her administration would rather cooperation from all parties than having to stronghold or legislate good practices.

“It is always our preference to work with manufacturers of these sweetened beverages to reduce the level of the sugars and salts, and therefore the Ministry of Health and Wellness will develop nutritional guidelines with sugar and salt content that are acceptable, and manufacturers, including those within communities, will be given an appropriate timeframe to transition to the new standards.”

The prime minister said that manufacturers must take full responsibility and “fall within these guidelines, rather than to have a Minister of Finance intervene at the level of taxation.”

She urged, “Drop the level of sugar, drop the level of salt and… the level of prices will drop concomitantly.”