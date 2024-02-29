Sweet concern: Barbados bees stunned by drastic climate changes Loop Barbados

Bees are said to be nature’s prophets or harbingers, and this has become even more evident with their responses to the climate.

Renata Goodridge, beekeeper and member of the Barbados Apiculture Association, has been observing the changes and informed Loop News that last weekend’s significant Saharan dust haze led to some behavioural changes.

“I’ve noticed that with the dust, they are looking for water. So if you have a leaky tap somewhere outside, they will start congregating there, and if they know they have a water source, they might choose to live closer to that water source,” she revealed.

Goodridge shared that Bajan honey bees were small in number and a precious species, therefore, their delectable and pricey honey should be treasured.

“Our island is small to start with, so our bee numbers are fairly small because we are tropical. They are [working] 24/7, every day of the year. They are not like northern bees that hibernate for four to six months and then go full force. They have to wait for two to three flows of pollen and nectar that come with all the flowers flowering and when the mangoes and trees come in that is another flow for the nectar and pollen.”

She reflected that over the last year, the extreme heat and copious rains prompted the honey bees to go into “survival mode”.

“Most of us didn’t have honey for almost a year coming out of our hives because they just couldn’t do it. They needed to survive, they needed the hive to survive, and then all of that rain meant that there wasn’t anything blooming, so some of them were leaving their hive to go and find a better place, thinking there might be somewhere else with more food,” she indicated.