Swedish right opposition inches ahead in election cliff-hanger

StockholmSweden’s right bloc inched into the narrowest of leads with around 90% of votes counted after Sunday’s general election, with results pointing to a new government after eight years of Social Democrat rule.

Early on Monday, figures showed the Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals winning 176 seats in the 349-seat parliament against 173 for the centre-left.

In further evidence of a shift to the right, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats are set to overtake the Moderates as Sweden’s second biggest party and the biggest in the opposition — a historic shift in a country that has long prided itself on tolerance and openness.

Nevertheless, Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson is likely to be the right’s candidate for prime minister.

“We don’t know what the result will be,” Kristersson told supporters. “But I am ready to do all I can to form a new, stable and vigorous government for the whole of Sweden and all its citizens.”

