Sweden’s ruling center-left in slim election lead, exit poll shows

StockholmSweden’s center-left bloc looked set for a narrow victory over right-wing opponents, an exit poll showed after voting ended on Sunday, although the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats made gains and could become the second-largest party in parliament.

The survey by public broadcaster SVT gave Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s center-left bloc 49.8% of the votes against 49.2% for the opposition right-wing parties.

Opinion polls have shown the race too close to call throughout much of the campaign and exit polls can differ from the final result. A TV4 poll on election day also showed the center-left commanding a narrow lead.

The exit poll predicted the center-left — led by Andersson’s Social Democrats, in power for eight years — would win 176 seats, one more than the 175 needed for a majority in the 349-seat parliament. The right was poised to win 173 seats, the exit poll showed.

“The SVT exit poll has been right every time they since they began doing them,” said Mikael Gilljam, Professor of Political Science at Gothenburg University.

