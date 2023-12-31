SVG Police: Stop circulation of sexually explicit video Loop Barbados

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a video, which has also been circulated in Barbados, depicting a young female being gang raped.

In an issued statement, the RSVGPF said it is investigating the origins of the video that is being circulated on social media, appearing to show two males raping the girl, who appears to be preteen or early teen, and suggests that at least a third person was present and filming the crime.

“The RSVGPF wishes to advise the general public that it is a prosecutable offence to circulate or share videos of this nature on social media. The perpetrator(s) can be charged with multiple offences under the Cybercrime Act of 2016.”

A person who commits a crime under the child pornography section is liable, on summary conviction, to a fine of EC$300,000 dollars or seven years imprisonment or to both. On conviction on indictment, a person is liable to a fine of EC$750,000 or to imprisonment for 20 years or to both.

Those involved in circulating the video can be charged with sexual harassment by electronic communication. Under this section, a person is subjected to a fine of EC$100,000 on summary conviction or to imprisonment for two years or to both.

On conviction on indictment, a person can be fined EC$200,000 or imprisoned for five years or to both.

The RSVGPF called on persons to immediately stop circulating the video of face prosecution.

“Circulating such videos re-victimizes and re-traumatizes the victim.”

The RSVGPF encourages anyone with information that can assist with this and other investigations to contact any police officer they are comfortable speaking with, or the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 1-784- 457-1211 ext. 4837, 4856 or 4859; the Major Crime Unit at 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4876 or call the police emergency numbers at 911 or 999.