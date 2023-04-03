Suspension without intervention is not a solution to bullying Loop Barbados

Barbados needs to do more than suspend bullies.

Suspending children as a punishment for bullying is not a solution to the behavioural problem.

This is the stern viewpoint of the Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Counselling for Personal Development Shawn Clarke.

Today, Monday, April 3, the organisation in conjunction with three schools – Frederick Smith Secondary, St George Secondary and Grantley Adams Memorial Secondary, hosted a Celebrate Kindness: No Name Calling Day Walk and Rally.

Speaking to Loop News on the sidelines of the rally after the students walked through the streets of Bridgetown, Clarke said that more S.A.S.S is necessary. He said it is high time local schools done away with using suspension as a form of discipline when student bulling or violence occurs on the school premises.

He said some children simply enjoy the time away from class and welcome suspensions, especially when sent home. He said that system is flawed and has no developmental aspect.

“I’m one I don’t believe in suspension without intervention. I think when we suspend our students from school and just send them home for five days, seven days, 10 days without intervention they just go home get involved in other mischief and some them see it as a vacation… They go back to school without that intervention and they repeat similar behaviours to be sent home again.

“So I think we need to incorporate other organisations in addition to the Edna Nicholls School, so our children could be suspended to these institutions where programmes would be put in place to deal with behaviour, not necessarily academic but more behavioural modification.”

Parents of bullies need Counselling too

Using his organization as a template, Clarke said that “At Supreme Counselling for Personal Development under our Supreme Alternative to School Suspension (S.A.S.S), that is what we do. We ask the parents to come in with their children. We provide not only intervention for the children or the suspended student but we provide intervention for the parents as well. We provide a lot of family counselling and I think that’s what is needed across the board.”

And he reiterated the crucial need for the buy-in of parents and guardians, because, according to him, the home situation cannot remain constant if other pieces are moving on the outside to help improve the child or ward.

“Parents as well need to get on board and play their part in making sure that their children toe the line…

“Oftentimes the child would come into counselling we would try to correct certain behaviours then the child goes back home into an environment which probably would not be the most positive environment, so we need to work with the families to get the best out of everybody,” the trained psychologist contended.