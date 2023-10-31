Suspected gas leak forces road closures in Bridgetown Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service are actively investigating a suspected gas leak in the Capital.

At this time, it is believed that there is no threat to life but every precaution is being taken.

The possible location of the source of the suspected gas leak is along Fairchild Street, Bridgetown, in the area of Freedom Park near the traffic lights. As a result, on advice of The National Patroleum Cooperation (NPC) and the Barbados FireService (BFS), the Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is advising all pedestrian and vehicular traffic to avoid the area, as work is being conducted to resolve the situation.

The following road closures will be in immediate effect until further notice.

Traffic coming from River Road will not be allowed to turn left unto Fairchild Street.

Only Transport Board Buses will be allowed to travel along River Road into the Granville Williams Bus Terminal. All other traffic is requested to turn right, diverting at John Beckles Drive.

Local access for businesses located on River Road and Upper Fairchild Street will be allowed access. However access and exit will only be granted from River Road and John Beckles Drive.

No vehicles will be allowed over The Chamberlain Bridge from Bridge Street.

MotoriMotorists down Bay Street, onto Independence Square, can turn left onto The Chamberlain Bridge.

Vehicles coming onto to Independence Square from Lower Bay Street, cannot turn right onto Probyn Street or cross over onto Fairchild Street.

Preliminary investigations suggest that there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.

The public will be updated accordingly.