Police have confirmed a death at Brandons Beach, St Michael. Barbados Police Service Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media that there has been a reported drowning at Brandons about 9:15 am today, Monday, September 18, 2023. Police have not yet disclosed the identity of the victim. They have only shared that the victim is an 83-year-old man. At 10:04 am, Inniss said police were still awaiting Coast Guard officials to recover the body.