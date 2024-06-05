Survey on digital payments in Barbados Loop Barbados

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in partnership with the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs (MPEA) will be conducting research on the challenges and opportunities of using digital payments in Barbados.

The study explores the potential role of digital financial solutions to deliver social protection benefits. The overarching goal of this project is to develop more inclusive and efficient social assistance programmes.

As part of the study, the MPEA is conducting a survey among micro, small, and medium-sized businesses on the island, in collaboration with WFP.

The survey will analyse the use of and attitudes towards digital financial services among retailers. It also aims to gauge retailers’ interest and willingness to facilitate digital financial transactions to beneficiaries of social protection services.

The MPEA and WFP are encouraging the selected retailers to participate in the short survey.

The surveys will be conducted in person by trained enumerators between May 29 and June 30, 2024, among a sample of businesses in all 11 parishes. The enumerators will be easily recognisable by a badge with their name, photo, and the logos of MPEA and WFP.

The results of the survey will assist the government in making decisions about the use of digital payments for delivering social assistance benefits. The public’s participation in the survey is greatly appreciated and is free of charge.

Queries about this initiative can be directed to WFP by email at [email protected] and [email protected] or by phone at 467-6093 or 467-6273. Questions may also be directed to the MPEA hotline at 536-4673 or 536-HOPE.