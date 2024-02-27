Suriname to be added to inter-island regional ferry route Loop Barbados

Barbadians and businesses located in Barbados that are planning to use the interi-island regional ferry service soon to come on stream, may have one more destination added now – Suriname

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley said plans are moving forward for the “imminent” launch of an inter-island regional ferry service, with the intention to add Suriname to the route.

The Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley joined regional leaders in Georgetown, Guyana for the 46th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government on Monday.

The conference will run from February 25 to February 28, 2024.

“Maritime transportation, specifically the imminent launch of an inter-regional cargo ferry that will operate the Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and Guyana routes, also engaged leaders during [Monday] morning’s session.

“It is expected that Suriname will be added to the ferry’s route.”

Prime Minister Rowley said he was pleased with the level of interest generated by the decision to launch the ferry and assured that the Government is committed to ensuring the commercial preparatory work is completed.

He said while the Government will facilitate the incubation of the project, it is hoped that the private sector will play an integral role in the expansion of the ferry service.

The OPM said Dr Rowley also held bilateral discussions with Canada’s Minister of International Development, the Hon Ahmed Hussen, with talks focusing on matters of national security, travel protocol and employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister also met with the Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Omar Shehadeh.

A commitment was made by both parties to enhance cooperation in the areas of aviation and the creation of a legislative framework to respond to the emerging issues related to the increased usage of Artificial Intelligence.

The OPM said heads also received a detailed report on the progress the region has made towards increasing food production in member states. CARICOM has embarked on a mission to reduce the region’s import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

Accompanying the Prime Minister to Monday’s meetings was the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dr Amery Browne.

The OPM said regional heads and Foreign Ministers will meet in caucus at a special retreat on Tuesday – among the issues to be examined during this session are Haiti, the Caribbean Development Bank and the CSME.