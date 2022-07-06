Suriname Airways Cans Several Miami To Guyana Flights

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, July 6, 2022: Surinam Airways today announced it has canned several flights from Miami to Georgetown Guyana.

The flight cancellations come on the heels of several disruptions in the flight schedule of the airline recently.

The cancelled flights are on the Miami to Georgetown and Paramaribo – Miami leg of the flights scheduled on July 9th, 12th, 16th, 19th, 23rd, 26th and 30th and August 2, 2022.

“Surinam Airways acknowledges the significant inconvenience this has caused and offers hereby her sincerely apologies,” the carrier said in an email to passengers. “This development is related to the aftermath of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, operational challenges due to the lack of its own fleet and substantial increase of the fuel prices in the past three months. Currently the reorganization process that should lead to healthy business operations is in progress and will materialize in the course of the coming weeks.”

Surinam Airways says it is working diligently on an appropriate and sustainable solution for all affected passengers, providing compensation vouchers; free rebooking to another date and/or voucher for the value of the ticket valid for (2) years.

“Surinam Airways regrets the current situation and will spare no effort within its means to keep the inconvenience caused to a minimum,” the carrier added.

Expedia, a booking engine that includes the carrier, did not have the notice of cancellation as of earlier today.