Surinam Airways is ‘here to stay’ Loop Barbados

The Surinam Airways flight PY331, piloted by Captain Miguel Jap, made its inaugural landing at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Wednesday, and according to the airline’s acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Captain Steven Gonesh, “Surinam Airways is here to stay!”.

Acting CEO of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), Craig Hinds, in his welcome to Barbados and Suriname government and airline officials and travel agents, said he was pleased to be a part of another inaugural, as Barbados’ winter season officially kicks into full swing.

Craig noted that the flight has created a gateway which would enable seamless connectivity among Suriname, Guyana, and Barbados.

He said it is part of BTMI’s overarching goal, which is to increase airlift to the island and the number of regional visitors. The Acting CEO added that this new service presents a great opportunity to accomplish this and more.

“This marks a significant milestone in regional travel and strengthens the bonds between Suriname, Guyana, and Barbados … and this new service is a crucial step towards achieving that. Suriname is an untapped market for Barbados and we believe this partnership will not only strengthen the ties between our countries but also present significant economic opportunities,” Craigg stated.

He gave the assurance that the team at the BTMI would be exploring all opportunities to make sure the flight is a success.

Suriname’s Director of Tourism, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Tourism, Rabin Boeddha, emphasised that the airline has been in operation for 61 years and brings a wealth of experience to the aviation industry.

He said tourism without connectivity is impossible, and to this end, the airline has “duly” responded to the need for increased and improved connectivity for people.

“This milestone also intensifies the bilateral relationship between Suriname and Barbados based on cordial ties in different areas, such as trade, tourism and hospitality, enhancing business, connecting people and further improved connectivity and access to other regional and North American destinations,” Mr. Boeddha said.

Acting CEO Gonesh noted that today marks the beginning of lots of opportunities for all three countries but especially for the airline.

“Today marks the beginning of lots of opportunities…. This new route, which was a request out of Barbados, but also on the planning for Surinam Airways, is another important step to promote the CARICOM spirit, create better connectivity and cooperation. It also supports the request of the Surinamese Government and the order was given to Surinam Airways to go spread your wings further and let us bring Surinam Airways to greater heights. I think we, step by step, are moving in the right direction,” Gonesh stated.

All parties extended special thanks to Barbados’ Special Envoy to Suriname, Alphea Wiggins, who was noted for working zealously behind the scenes to make the air service agreement and inaugural a reality.

An exchange of plaques and gifts between the delegations from Barbados and Suriname also took place during the welcome ceremony.

The Surinam Airways Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with 12 business, 42 premium economy and 96 economy seats, will provide two flights a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, from Paramaribo to Georgetown and Bridgetown.