Surge of patients at Accident and Emergency

31 January 2025
The Accident and Emergency Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. (FILE)

The Accident and Emergency Department (AED) is currently experiencing a significant increase in patients.

This is mainly due, the hospital says, to a rise in respiratory tract infections and post-Christmas cases from individuals with non-communicable diseases, who may not have adhered to their treatment plans.

In a press release, the AED says their medical team is working to manage this surge and encourages patients to contact the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS/Help Desk) at 536-4800 (available via regular or WhatsApp) calls from 7 am to midnight for an initial assessment and guidance on the next steps for treatment.

In addition, AED encourages patients to seek care at the 24-hour clinic at Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmots Lane, St Michael or consult their private physician. Life-threatening conditions will continue to be priority under the AED’s Triage System.

Patients with less urgent concerns may experience longer wait times. The AED apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding as they manage this surge and work to reduce wait times.

