Surf Pro QS5000 a first for the Caribbean Loop Barbados

Sports tourism has been identified as the “way forward” for Barbados.

According to co-founder of Barbados Surf Promotions, the upgrade of the Barbados Surf Pro from QS3000 to QS5000 bolsters the island’s reputation as a sports destination.

Louise Venezia, was speaking on Monday, at the launch of the World Surf League (WSL) 5000 Barbados Surf Pro and Live Like Zander Junior Pro held at ECO Lifestyle and Lodge, when he reported that hundreds will be flocking to Barbados for the event which will run from March 23 to April 2 at the Super Bowl in Bathsheba.

“This is a huge accomplishment for Barbados as whole and for our surfers to showcase their talents as the world’s best. This is the highest rating that can be achieved in the QS level and is the largest ever held in the Caribbean region.

“Our main goal and main objective is to promote surfing in Barbados as a sport tourism destination and to increase the volume of international visitors to Barbados through hosting and promoting professional surfing events.”

Venezia disclosed that 224 entries were confirmed – 160 men and 64 women. He predicted that almost 600 visitors will be on island for the event.

He pinpointed that the 2022 Barbados Surf Pro injected almost US $1 million into the Barbadian economy.

“Our event in 2022 attracted 325 hotel rooms, Airbnbs, beach house rentals, 85 car rentals, which amounted to 5, 520 audited nights spent on the island . . . . The estimated return on investment for the 2022 event was a whopping US $950, 000. That was injected into the Barbados economy and this is undeniably a tremendous benefit to Barbados,” Venezia emphasised.

Corey Garrett, director of the Caribbean and Latin America for the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), expressed that with the new Air Antilles connection, he anticipated a boost in arrivals from the French Caribbean, which is known as a “hotspot for surfing”.

Garrett stressed that the upgrade to QS5000 “exposes the island to the surfers, more media attention and greater competition”.

“Having the Barbados Surf Pro established in the biggest surfing event in the Caribbean is a huge achievement,” added the BTMI director.

During the launch, BTMI chairman, Shelly Williams spoke of hopes to expand the island’s summer calendar for sports.

“I really want to look at driving Barbados, our business of tourism through sports. Sports tourism is the way forward for us, especially during this summer when hotels will be less busy and better deals when it comes to Barbados,” she stated, while adding that BTMI was eyeing sailing, golfing and road tennis.