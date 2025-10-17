A Palestinian boy walks carrying a piece of wood board through the wreckage of Gaza City, October 16, 2025. [Ebrahim Hajjaj/Reuters]
A Palestinian boy carries a piece of board through the wreckage of Gaza City, on October 16, 2025 [Ebrahim Hajjaj/Reuters]

By Umut Uras and Urooba Jamal

Published On 17 Oct 202517 Oct 2025

  • Palestinians in Gaza say they are still desperate for food, water and other necessities of life despite the week-old ceasefire.
  • An Israeli government agency says the opening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt for the movement of people will continue to be delayed.