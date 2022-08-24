Superyacht registered in Cayman sinks off the coast of Italy Loop Barbados

The footage was taken by rescuers

18 hrs ago

Superyacht registered in Cayman sinks off the coast of Italy (Credit: AP video)

This is the dramatic moment a 40-metre-long superyacht sank in the Mediterranean off the coast of southern Italy on Monday.

The footage was taken by rescuers on a boat operated by the Italian Coast Guard that captured the shocking moment the superyacht sank. Nine people were rescued from the vessel.

The yacht was nine miles offshore from Catanzaro Marina in the Calabria region, when it sank on August 22. It was registered in the Cayman Islands and was travelling between Gallipoli in Turkey, and Milazzo in Sicily.

The accident happened while it was sailing in the Gulf of Squillace, on the Italian coast of the Ionian Sea.

Maritime rescue officials confirmed they were investigating the accident but made no other comment.

