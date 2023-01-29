Super Sunday in the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Today is Super Sunday at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

Spectators will be treated to what is expected to be three exciting encounters.

At 4 pm, Empire Sports Club and Scotty’s Car Rental St Andrew Lions will be looking to earn their first victory, after a defeat and draw respectively in their opening matches.

Following today’s fixture opener, is one of the battles which decorated domestic football for most of the early 2000’s and is still one of the greatest duels in local sports.

Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame and Phillips Bakery/Dover Market Paradise will face each other, in what is likely to be a fiery encounter.

All eyes will be on Weymouth Wales’ midfield magician Romario “Pete” Harewood when Wales take on Wotton FC at 8 pm.

After an opening day defeat, Empire will be aiming for a positive result.

They were woeful in attack and wasteful with the few opportunities given.

Zinho Harris will be a key figure for the “Blues”, if they are to trouble the Lions defense, which showed some vulnerability during their 3-3 tie last Thursday evening versus Wotton FC.

On a positive note, for the Bank Hall boys, it is rumored that the defense will be improved with the inclusion of experience defenders Alvin Chapman and Renaldo Bignall, both of whom are capable of finding the back of the net as well.

Lions showed that they are resilient and prepared to compete.

After going behind by two goals versus Wotton FC, they displayed tremendous character and quality in their play to earn a draw.

Talisman Darico “Helmet” King continues to show his worth and will be a key factor this evening along with Shamar “Buju” Edwards, Raymond Hope and Shakir Skeete.

Paradise, fresh off a narrow win versus the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds, will have a different dynamic to face versus their long-time nemesis, Notre Dame.

Paradise FC captain Armando “Sugar” Lashley will be a closely marked man when he lead his team on the pitch versus Notre Dame in the 6 pm encounter

While UWI, offered a challenge to the Dover lads, they lacked aggression and tenacity in key areas and allowed Paradise plenty of space to dictate the play, particularly in the final third.

Notre Dame, as shown in their opening game versus Ellerton SC, will press high up the pitch and be very aggressive in their defending.

The deciding factor may come down to which team’s forwards are in form on the night.

Paradise skipper Armando Lashley is off to a good start with two goals, while Dames front man Zeco Edmee scored their lone goal in the 1-1 tie with Ellerton SC.

Lashley has reliable deputies in former national captain Mario Harte and newly-acquired teenager Tyrel Rayside-Demendonca.

Edmee’s allies are the experienced Carl Joseph and national U20 captain Kevon Lucas.

Wales’ Nadre Butcher can cause a series of problems for Wotton FC’s defense if they do not improve on the organization displayed last Thursday versus St Andrew Lions

Wales and Wotton, both scored three goals in their first match of the season, however, Wales received three points for their goal tally, while Wotton recorded just one point.

This is an early clash of the titans.

Both teams have brought in a number of top players, and this will be the first test for either of them.

Wotton’s transfer activity include the offensive duo of Elijah Downey and Antone “Pookie” Greaves, along with former national fullbacks Akeem Browne and Rickneco Marshall.

Wales did most of their business during the BFA Republic Cup and added just two names to the squad that won the competition; senior national player Ackeel “Apple” Applewhaite and Janash Jaunai.

The absence of central defender Ramar Millar will be critical for Wales and it will be interesting to see who replaces the defensive lynchpin, especially since his replacement versus Deacons FC, Kemar Bartlett was substituted due to injury in that encounter.

If Wotton can get their defensive issues sorted, they are realistic contenders in tonight’s curtain closer, and possibly the league.