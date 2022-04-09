Sunday Grooves returns to Hunterspring | Loop Barbados

The Sunday Grooves musical showcase is back and patrons enjoyed a delightful evening of beautiful music.

The newest edition kicked off last Sunday evening, revitalising the Hunterspring, St Philip venue. It was a relaxed affair as music lovers nestled comfortably in their picnic chairs on the gully deck or perched themselves on the hillside to get a prime view of the stage.

The evening featured a cast of stellar performances.

Although strict adherence to the COVID- 19 protocols caused a slight delay to the scheduled 4 pm start, attendees simply used the opportunity to mingle with their friends before the first performer emerged.

It was well worth the wait as saxophonist Mylon Clarke, joined by his musical friends, was impressive from his first note, commanding the attention of his audience. His carefully curated selections were lapped up by the appreciative audience. All the music maestro had to do was play a few notes and the Hunterspring mass choir, as he called them, chimed in with their vocal accompaniment. His continuous engagement heightened the entertainment value of his multi-genre set.

Clarke was ably supported by a cast of stellar artistes, who highlighted their vocal and musical abilities. Despite their contrasting styles, both vocalists, Jane Small and Llettesha Sylvester-Charles, ensured that they were the focal point of attention during their stint.

However, the instrumentalists were not to be outdone. Tristan Haynes connected with his audience as he gave his spin on Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk”. He warmed up the crowd for when Elan Trotman made his way centre stage. Trotman, who is now a teacher at the Berklee School of Music which he once attended, he is undeniably a master of his craft.

In the evening, it was evident that the enjoyment of the entire musical extravaganza was mutual. While patrons enjoyed the long-awaited opportunity to enjoy live music, the musicians derived equal joy from being able to meet their high expectations.