Summa Fest 2023 cast on island and ready to make dreams come true Loop Barbados

The Dream Team put a slew of big names together for the second edition of Summa Fest and all of the overseas acts are on island ready for tonight’s show.

One of the backing bands – Ruff Kutt Krew, is happy to be back in their second home and will support Aidonia, 450, Masicka, Tanya Stephens and Shane O.

Musical Director and Keyboardist Nigel Staff said, “It’s always a good feeling to come back.” Guitarist Paul ‘Gittzy’ Green said, “It’s always good to get home.”

Talking about patrons’ expectations tonight, Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Kensington Oval, bass player Donovan Belnavis added, “It’s going to be a wonderful event. We’re looking forward to greeting the Barbadian people.” And percussionist Ricardo Davis said, “Summa Fest it ah go bang!”

Aidonia who has not performed here for a minute said that this time is going to be extra special because he will have the live band. “Me always try fi do my best. You know first time with a live band so it’s going to be a different experience. I’ll go deep in the catalogue. I come to give the people their money’s worth.”

He said that the Summa Fest patrons are in for a performance. “It’s not just run on pon stage and do some songs [to tracks played by a DJ] and come off, so it’s a whole set and it’s gonna be different – a total different experience. Barbados never see that side of Aidonia yet.”

Also arriving late last night along with Ruff Kutt and Aidonia were 450, Shane O, and Tanya Stephens.

Masicka and Mali Don were already on island from Thursday and Rick Ross arrived this afternoon.