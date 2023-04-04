Students told to honour Shirley Chisholm’s legacy Loop Barbados

Current and future students of the Shirley Chisholm Primary School, are being encouraged to follow the legacy of their namesake and “chart new territory”.

The Vauxhall Primary School was officially renamed today, April 4, after Barbadian-born, Shirley Anita St Hill Chisholm, the first black woman elected to the United States Congress and run for US President.

The ceremony was attended by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, US Ambassador to Barbados Linda Taglialatela, Minister of Education Kay McConney, Minister of the Environment Adrian Forde, Chad Blackman senior advisor to the Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), great-niece and chief executive officer of the Shirley Chisholm Education Foundation, Simone Walker.

During her feature address, Prime Minister Mottley highlighted that Chisholm’s political pursuits were renowned locally, as she set precedence becoming an inspiration for politicians like herself.

“When she made the decision to run for the presidency of the United States of America, it captured the imagination of this community. It wasn’t sufficient to them that she was the first African American woman to ever be elected to Congress and this community and this country knew that she – in the words of Star Trek – was going where no woman had gone before and where no black person had gone before. And I say that because that has been the spirit of this nation,” remarked the Prime Minister.

Mottley declared there will be a year-long celebration of Shirley Chisholm starting November 30, 2023, in Barbados and the United States, to honour the Barbadian trailblazer.

“It is no accident, I believe, that our Independence Day and Republic Day, is the birthday of Shirley Chisholm. It is an amazing coincidence. And her 100th birthday will be the next year 2024. We want to launch from November 30 this year, one year of celebration here and in the United States of America to celebrate the life as we come to the centennial anniversary of this great Barbadian woman,” she announced.

Chisholm was the embodiment of Barbadian grit. Speaking to the students in attendance, Mottley stressed that the journey would not be easy and might be met with opposition, however, they must exhibit determination, graciousness and gratitude, much like Shirley Chisholm.

“It is not everything that you want or even need that you will get automatically but it is the perseverance, the commitment, the discipline that will change the outcome.” “It is for each of us to believe in ourselves and know we can chart new territory and new ground,” the Prime Minister said.

“This country has been blessed to produce people who in spite of coming from a little rock, can make a difference across this globe and have made a difference and will continue to make a difference,” she continued.

At the ceremony, officials unveiled a sculpture of Shirley Chisholm, a mural entitled Dream Believe Achieve: The Shirley Chisholm Story created by Barbadian artists Kwame Hunt, Sherri Nichols, Don Small and Nikolai Charles, and a plaque with the new school name.