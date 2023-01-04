Students return to classroom next week Loop Barbados

Public schools will re-start next week with teachers returning to the classroom on Monday, January 9, and students on Tuesday, January 10.

During this term, there will be a mid-term break on Thursday, February 23, and Friday, February 24. Term II, also known as the Hilary term, will run for 13 weeks.

Among the highlights of the term will be activities to mark African Awareness Month, in February, as well as the annual sports events, including the National Primary Schools’ Athletics Championships and the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Athletics Championships.

The second term ends on Wednesday, April 5, for children, and Thursday, April 6, for teachers.