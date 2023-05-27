Students helping to protect Barbados’ heritage Loop Barbados

In response to the Prime Minister’s commitment to capitalise on the island’s rich history, exciting new opportunities are underway to help protect Barbadian heritage. Support has come from the Commonwealth Heritage Forum under its Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Commonwealth Heritage Skills Training programme funded by the Hamish Ogston Foundation.

As a first step, over two weeks in January 2023, 40 young people from the Caribbean, UK, and US carried out a comprehensive management plan for the historic architecture of Roebuck Street, Bridgetown, for the Roebuck Street Redevelopment Trust. It gave young people the opportunity to learn practical conservation skills and train the next generation of heritage professionals whilst contributing towards the preservation of cultural heritage.

Following the success of this project, a further hands-on training programme is underway with the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI). A series of ‘Train the Trainers’, workshops are being conducted by British historic buildings specialist, Mark Womersley for current SJPI’s students and instructional staff.

These workshops include field work in masonry and plastering at Queen’s Park, pointing and mortar analysis and a lime burn demonstration. Lectures highlighting the importance of using lime and traditional building practices in the conservation and repair of historic buildings. Other training sessions will be held at the Barbados Museum and Historical Society, and the Barbados National Trust. There will be practical training days in St. Joseph for students of the Grantley Adams Memorial School, in collaboration with the SJPI.

SJPI, with the responsibility for training trade persons embraces the opportunity to equip staff and students with such speciality skills. The management and staff are thrilled to be part of the training.

Philip Davies, the founder and CEO of the Commonwealth Heritage Forum said: “The Commonwealth Heritage Forum is here to help deliver the Prime Minister’s vision for the shared built heritage of Barbados. We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute, the National Trust and the Museum and Historical Society to help young people develop the skills they need to safeguard the island’s unique heritage.”