Students go to town at market jam

Haymans Market in St Peter was transformed into a lively hub of rhythm, melody, and youthful energy on Wednesday afternoon as the Ministry of Educational Transformation’s Lunchtime Concert took over the scene. What’s usually a space for shopping and chatter became a full-blown showcase of talent – a “market jam session” – as students from nearly 15 primary and secondary schools stepped up to the mic and stage to sing, strum, dance, and dazzle. Patrons paused mid-purchase to cheer and applaud, swept up by the electric atmosphere.

Selah Primary kicked off the afternoon with heart and purpose, delivering the catchy and socially conscious Water Fuh We. Their call for relief from St Lucy’s ongoing water woes struck a chord with the crowd. They followed with the gospel favourite Goodness Of God, lifting spirits and reminding everyone of divine faithfulness.

Then came 17-year-old Donnia King from the Alleyne School, whose soulful performance of Don’t Be In A Rush echoed through the market. The former Junior Monarch competitor’s message was clear – young people can shine in their own unique ways, and it’s time to stop painting them all with the same brush.

The tempo shifted to something smooth and jazzy when Combermere’s 12-year-old saxophonist Luc Sinclair took the spotlight. His silky renditions of Blue Bossa and Through The Fire had the audience swaying in awe.

Ignatius Byer Primary followed with the beautifully harmonised pieces Make A Difference and GLOW. Their youthful voices carried big messages about hope, potential, and God’s

love shining through challenges.

The St Luke’s Academy Choir kept the good vibes rolling with their school anthem,

Dream Big, before diving into a spirited medley of beloved Bajan folk tunes such as

The Standpipe Song, Bridgetown and Emmerton. By then, Haymans Market was buzzing with island pride.

Just when the crowd thought it couldn’t get any livelier, The Alleyne and Combermere Combined Steel Orchestra turned up the tempo with an energetic set featuring

Boat Ride, Somethin’ Happening

and Volcano by Red Plastic Bag, plus Brucelee Almightee’s Tomorrow. The audience clapped and danced along – even the musicians couldn’t resist grooving to their own beat.

In a powerful shift of tone, 15-year-old Tatiana Grandison of the Alleyne School took the mic with her original piece Mental Illness. Her emotional delivery shone a light on youth mental health, urging listeners to take the issue seriously.

Then came an unforgettable moment from the Coleridge & Parry Dance Group, who performed Of Blood and Bondage. Choreographed by 15-year-old Sarah Griffith, the contemporary dance explored struggle and liberation, earning loud cheers and admiration from the crowd.

High-energy mix The Coleridge & Parry Collective closed the show with a high-energy mix of songs by RPB and a mellow version of Mighty Gabby’s Well Done. But the calm didn’t last long – their grand finale, Bump N Wine, had everyone right back on their feet for a final burst of celebration.

Education officer Randy Eastmond of the Ministry of Educational Transformation beamed with pride at the turnout for the second edition of the four-part lunchtime concert series.

Platform

“Lunchtime concerts have been around for about ten years,” he said. “It’s all about giving students a real platform – not just performing in front

of classmates, but a public audience where they can truly express their gifts.”

The next stop for the Lunchtime Concert

series is Oistins Bay Garden, Christ Church, on Wednesday. The grand finale is slated for the Ministry’s lawns the following week. ( AJ)