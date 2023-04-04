Students getting short end of the stick too often, DLP rep frustrated Loop Barbados

The Democratic Labour Party’s Chairperson for the working group on Education is saddened that once again the nation’s children are being displaced and disadvantaged during the school term, causing them to lose crucial hours of teaching and learning.

This time, the issue at hand is ongoing road works at Lowlands, St Lucy next door to Ignatius Byer Primary School.

So what happens to these children now?

Melissa Savoury-Gittens says that it seems as though students are at the bottom of the totem pole when it comes to prioritising their education and their ability to complete the curriculum annually.

On Monday, April 3, some members of staff left the St Lucy-located primary school early as dust plumes from the road being constructed floated through the air and blanketed the school. More than 50 per cent of the teaching staff had departed by lunchtime and some classrooms had to be abandoned as the dust issue became unbearable.

Speaking to Loop News on learning about the interruption and development, Savoury-Gittens lamented that it’s always something else affecting students.

“Every week without fail it seems like there is something happening that negatively impacts students.”

“Now it is road works, and yes we need to get our roads fixed but we also know there is a school in the area, could we not work on that stretch on the weekends to ensure that the students are not affected significantly. Could they not bypass that section during the school day and work on it night?”

She said it understandable if it a burst main or emergency work that needs to be conducted, then better could not be done, but as long as there are alternatives, she asserts another option should have been taken.

children are just constantly missing school, missing school, missing school

Savoury-Gittens challenged that if the works were planned then nets to catch and trap the dust could have been erected to help the students. Additionally, she asked if the area could not be wet consistently and constantly to keep the dust particles in the atmosphere down and at bay.

“You know that a school is there and school operates between a certain set of hours, so you could have planned better to not affect the teachers and students.”

She said that planning needs to be increased for projects like these too across ministries of government, because students were just on leave for two days last week with sports, then they go off this weekend for the Easter break, so there are natural windows of opportunity available.

“There are a number of closures of schools already happening and I find that children are just constantly missing school, missing school, missing school and this ties back into our literacy rate. How do we expect to say we want children to be more literate and every minute your closing schools, disrupting the schooling.”

And she said that what makes the bad situation worse, “is that then we are not putting the measures in place to ensure that the children can catch back up. So what happens to these children now?

“Something needs to be done. We need to think beyond just what we want as persons on the other side. Yes the road works need to be done but let’s look at the area, let’s see who it is affecting and try to work around it to ensure that all parties are taken care about best.”

Savoury-Gittens extended well wishes to staff and students with sinuses and asthma who were affected and may have fallen ill as a result of the dust clouds.