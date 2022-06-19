Students encouraged to grow their own food | Loop Barbados

A Ministry of Education official is encouraging students and guardians to grow their own food.

Hedda Philips-Boyce, education officer in the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training made the suggestion on Thursday, June 16 during the prize-giving ceremony for the Nutrition Month School Essay and Poster Competition.

The education officer stressed that with 1 in 3 children overweight in Barbados, homegrown food will help to control the high prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and was a penny-pinching move recognising the high cost of living globally.

“With the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, if that continues imported food is going to become scarce. We are seeing the effects of it right now with the increase in prices. We have to find those drums, find those pots, and we need to start planting our own food,” said Phillips-Boyce.

“Ultra-processed foods have been highly manipulated and are high in fat, high in salt and high in sugar….The key is to cook your own food. We need to start to get back into cooking our own food because we know what we put in our pot,” she maintained.

Phillips-Boyce’s comments were supported by Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Sonia Browne, who urged parents, teachers and students to get educated on food labels and ingredients.

“Students, teachers, [and] parents continue to be curious and hungry to surround yourself with good information. Continue to share information. Children encourage your moms, dads, and siblings to choose healthy foods starting with and maintaining a low salt, low sugar and low-fat diet and make exercise part of a healthy lifestyle,” Dr Browne added.

The medical practitioner also urged principals and students gathered to “push for change” and to insist on a reformulation of sugar-sweetened foods and beverages.

She stated that with 75 per cent of school-aged children drinking one or more sodas daily, schools also need to take control of health and wellbeing.

Dr Browne praised the 15 primary and secondary schools in the Nutrition Month Essay and Poster Competition for “choosing not only to be part of the problem but to be part of the solution”.

The competition had over 53 entries, with the youngest contestant being three years old from the St Gabriel’s School. The cash prizes of $1, 000, $500 and $350 went to first, second and third schools respectively to be used towards creating sustainable food and nutrition and agriculture-related projects in the schools.

St Gabriel’s School took first place in the Essay Competition for Primary, meanwhile, Reynold Weekes placed first in the Poster Competition for Primary. The Lodge School copped the top prize in the Essay and Poster Competition of the Secondary division.