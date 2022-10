An incident two hours ago between two polytechnic students escalated and left one student nursing stab wounds.

Police are carrying out investigations into the stabbing incident, which was reported about 1:30 pm on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology, Wildey, St Michael.

The incident involved two students. One student was injured and was taken for medical attention by ambulance.

Investigations are continuing into this incident.