The Student Revolving Loan Fund’s (SRLF) office will be closed on Friday, May 17, to allow staff to attend a training event.

Clients of the SRLF may visit www.srlfloan.edu.bb to make payments via the online portal and to see other payment options. Persons with any other queries may email their assigned officer or [email protected]. The office will reopen on Tuesday, May 21.

The SRLF apologises for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause.