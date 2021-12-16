Strong winds affecting Barbados | Loop Barbados

Strong winds affecting Barbados

Strong winds associated with an Atlantic high-pressure system are currently affecting Barbados.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, present model guidance suggests a further increase in wind speeds up to 55km/h (34 mph) on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18.

During this time, residents and visitors to the island can expect tumbling or rolling of unsecured objects (eg inflatable structures, outdoor Christmas decorations, tents and garbage cans).

Additionally, trees could be uprooted along with large branches and power lines.

Crane operators and persons engaging in outdoor activities well above ground level (eg on roofs and trees) should monitor this situation closely and have plans in place for securing equipment and safeguarding life.

