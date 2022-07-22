Storage room destroyed by fire | Loop Barbados

A storage room on the premises of a property owned by Peter Best in Newbury, St George was engulfed in flames on Thursday night.

The insured wooden structure, which houses various chemicals including cleaning materials, paints, pesticides, gasoline and other maintenance materials, was destroyed. According to police, the fire started after 8 pm. The Operations Control Room received the report around 8:24 pm.

Two fire tenders and six fire personnel responded to the blaze. The fire was extinguished at about 9:15 pm.

Police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss stated that there were no reports of injuries nor was any other property damage.