Storage room destroyed by fire | Loop Barbados

·5 min read
Home
Local News
Storage room destroyed by fire | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Storage room destroyed by fire | Loop Barbados

Breaking News

Crop Over Arts and Artisanal Pop Up this Saturday

Storage room destroyed by fire

Police investigating unnatural death

Pierre Cooke Jr: Easy access to drugs amongst youth a concern

Over 1,300 COVID-19 cases in 4 days versus 1,500 in previous week

1st Global Final for Sada WIlliams at World Champs – ‘proud of myself’

Pic-O-De-Crop finalists ready to battle

Jones advances to World Champs 400m final

Unapplied wire transfers especially for Land Tax sorted by BRA

Big 3 in Barbados rum apply for GI – Geographical Indication

Friday Jul 22

27?C
Barbados News

The fire was extinguished around 9:15 pm

Loop News

56 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A storage room on the premises of a property owned by Peter Best in Newbury, St George was engulfed in flames on Thursday night.

The insured wooden structure, which houses various chemicals including cleaning materials, paints, pesticides, gasoline and other maintenance materials, was destroyed. According to police, the fire started after 8 pm. The Operations Control Room received the report around 8:24 pm.

Two fire tenders and six fire personnel responded to the blaze. The fire was extinguished at about 9:15 pm.

Police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss stated that there were no reports of injuries nor was any other property damage.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Crop Over Arts and Artisanal Pop Up this Saturday

Barbados News

Storage room destroyed by fire

Barbados News

Police investigating unnatural death

More From

Barbados News

Big 3 in Barbados rum apply for GI – Geographical Indication

Mount Gay, Foursquare and Saint Nicholas Abbey, have jointly applied for a Geographical Indication for Barbados Rum

Sport

See also

1st Global Final for Sada WIlliams at World Champs – ‘proud of myself’

She is competing at her third World Championship

Community

Pierre Cooke Jr: Easy access to drugs amongst youth a concern

Youth parliamentarian endorses early intervention to stop violence

Lifestyle

Jamaica’s PM and wife celebrate 25 years of marriage

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife, Juliet, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural, are celebrating 25 years of marriage today, July 20.
The couple shared swe

Barbados News

$6.7m not missing: BRA assures all cheques accounted for

Response to Auditor General Report of a discrepancy

Sport

PB repeat! Brathwaite not thrown by World Champs end

Ready for Commonwealth Games