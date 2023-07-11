Stop treating mental health like a stepchild of the NCDs Loop Barbados

It is time for Barbados to stop treating mental health like a stepchild or outside child.

Mental health illnesses should fall under the overarching bracket of Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs).

“We need to at some point, soon hopefully, stop putting mental health as a sidebar. NCDs [is] NCDs!”

This is the viewpoint of the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness with responsibility for NCDs Dr Sonia Browne.

it will remain the sidebar of NCDs if we keep making it the sidebar

She was speaking during the Q&A segment of the just concluded Mental Health Roundtable Session Objective: To bring together regional mental health stakeholders to share successes, challenges and priorities in addressing mental health in the region.

With the Spotlight on Mental Health, she said, it is high time people see mental health as an NCD because every NCD has a mental health component.

“We mentioned that mental health is always the sidebar of the NCDs and I think it will remain the sidebar of NCDs if we keep making it the sidebar of NCDs.”

With many attendees from across the region attached to various health non-governmental organisations and Ministries of Health in Caribbean territories echoing her sentiment that mental health should be “included”, the Minister asserted the old way of thinking cannot be allowed to continue.

“There is no ‘NCD’ that is not related to a mental health issue whether before or after. So in normal practice, medical practice it has to be put to include mental health questions with respect to other NCDs.”

A doctor by profession before her entry into the political space, she further explained with examples to affirm her point. “Diabetes, either starts or ends with mental health issues, hypertension, cardiovascular [challenges], all the others, so that needs to be included.”

Agreeing that regionally a decision has to be taken, President of the Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC) and the Chairman of the Barbados National Chronic NCD Commission Prof Trevor Hassell told the attendees at the Forum this is something they need to look into promptly.

He said that it must be clarified.

“Mental health and NCDs or NCDs and Mental Health as opposed to NCDs in which we recognise mental health.

“Even that issue that was raised by Dr Browne is a very fundamental one because it is being debated and being considered internationally, and so really, we in HCC, we in our community, we in fact need to take a position even on something as fundamental on that.”

The two-day Mobilising for 2025 – A Caribbean Civil Society NCD Forum was held in Barbados at the Courtyard by Marriott – Bridgetown.