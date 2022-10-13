Stop night collection for online purchases Loop Barbados

Given the rising popularity of online shopping, especially from local retailers on social media, the Barbados Police Services is warning customers to be careful when collecting their purchases.

Inspector Stephen Griffith, acting public relations officer cautioned that persons were becoming “targets for criminal activity”.

“Several persons arrange for the sale and purchase of items on various social media platforms, in order to finalise these sales arranges are made to meet in various locations to complete the fiscal aspect of the sale. This results in person travelling alone to areas unfamiliar to them, sometimes at night where they become targets for criminal activity,” said the inspector, in a recorded statement.

The public relations officer then proceeded to offer several crime prevention tips to those conducting transactions.

“Please avoid travelling to places alone to which you are unfamiliar. Conduct cash transactions in populated places and avoid conducting cash transactions at night. Avoid travelling with large sums of money. Purchase items from authentic people or places. Be aware that some items offered for sale maybe stolen,” he stressed.