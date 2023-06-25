Stop knee-jerk cleaning in Speightstown: Resident calls for a schedule Loop Barbados

One Speightstown resident wants to see regular maintenance of the canal in the heart of ‘Little Bristol’.

While speaking to Loop News, entrepreneur and resident, Austin Husbands recommended scheduled quarterly clean-ups as Speightstown is prone to flooding.

Speaking about the canal which was cleared just ahead of Tropical Storm Bret to eliminate potential flooding in the area, Husbands believed it was a very reactionary approach by Government, to which they have become accustomed.

“We wish it were done on a more regular basis but it seems just knee-jerk because when there seems to be impending bad weather then you come in on your tractors, whereas if it was cleaned on a more frequent basis, there would be no need to come and pay thousands of dollars to bring in excavators and trucks to transport [the sand],” Husbands contended.

The Speightstown businessman expressed that he was “unhappy” with the post-excavation of the Ministry of Works. He noted that sand deposited in the trucks seeped out along the streets but no efforts were made to clear it.

“Every though we have rain yesterday, it was not enough to clean the street after they took the sand away from [the canal]. I suppose it was a way to stem any potential flooding but they need to come back and clean the streets,” Husbands argued.

He went on to suggest that a sluice gate be installed at Salt Pond in Speightstown, similar to the Graeme Hall Sluice Gate in Worthing, Christ Church, to tackle the build up of sand in the canal.

“That sand builds up on a regular basis and we have suggested for a long time that what they need to do is something similar to a sluice gate – similar to what you have in Worthing – so that the sand does not build up and go into the Salt Pond every time that the sea comes in,” said Husbands.

“It needs a serious solution, an engineering solution.

“Once that solution is in place, hopefully we wouldn’t get that flooding out of the five or six stores at the bottom of Church Street,” he added.