‘Stolen vehicle’ post is old news

A social media post being circulated about the theft of a vehicle dates back to 2024, says the Barbados Police Service.

The post states a 2014 silver Hyundai Accent with the licence plates X8192 was stolen from the car park at Christ Church Parish Church. The four assailants reportedly waited until the women completed a dance class. Three of the women were beaten and gun butted, it added.

Police thanked the public for drawing the image to their attention, but also asked that people desist from circulating it since it was not a current matter. (PR/SAT)