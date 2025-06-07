Oil spill in Oistins contained CBLP criticises government over crime, economic decisions Mother who sold six-year-old daughter given life term in South Africa Police investigating separate shooting incidents Cricket community rallies to support Kyron King amid medical emergency Trump hits 10 African countries with travel ban and restrictions
‘Stolen vehicle’ post is old news

07 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

Police say this post currently being circulated dates back to 2024. (GP)

A social media post being circulated about the theft of a vehicle dates back to 2024, says the Barbados Police Service.

The post states a 2014 silver Hyundai Accent with the licence plates X8192 was stolen from the car park at Christ Church Parish Church. The four assailants reportedly waited until the women completed a dance class. Three of the women were beaten and gun butted, it added.

Police thanked the public for drawing the image to their attention, but also asked that people desist from circulating it since it was not a current matter. (PR/SAT)

