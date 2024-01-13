Stefflon Don Namedrops Skillibeng In New Jada Kingdom Diss Song

Stefflon Don attempts to keep the clash momentum going with Jada Kingdom.

“Jada tell the world say you love me and you come to mi yard and want pop off mi draws and mi affi run/ tell Ray pass the gun, the gyal a funny gyal, done har now,” Stefflon Don said.

Stefflon Don seemingly sent for the reinforcements as she released her new diss track “Dead Gyal Talking” after linking up with her family members 48 hours after Jada Kingdom’s “Steff Lazarus.”

Stefflon seemingly conceded the clash earlier this week as she noted that Jada’s last clash had many “lies” and could affect her child. Despite saying she was done with the sparring, the British-based Jamaican artiste is back with another diss track as she seeks the last word.

Late on Friday night, the artiste revealed that she had been on her “monthly” for the last few days and was now ready for Jada. In her latest track, she incorporated audio from Jada’s live video before going on to accuse Jada of incest, having many abortions, and committing prostitution.

“Wha do you Miss stinki twinki, Ms Jada/ what a ears waste trash every man dump/ East Syde Queen, a mussi mascot/ [Skillbeng] make yuh shake fi yuh get a one song/ …How yuh fi try diss the Don mother, 16 shots inna yuh bladder/ and mw bring my son, never kill my son/ my p*ssy bring life your p*ssy bring none/ some gal fi memba yuh f**k Chuck Fender,” Stefflon said.

In another verse, she added, “cya say you a Barbie, me see you pan Twitter a s**k cocky/ yuh no come from Kingston, member dat, a St. Thomas – p*ssy center trash…Jada yuh no bad from nowhere/ you just a start pretty since last year/ before that yuh did look like yuh never bathe/ a wha water did do you make you so afraid?”

She also addressed Jada’s claim that she was upset about her getting a Birkin bag from Burna Boy.

“How yuh mumma still a beg and yuh a sell p*ssy hard? Wutliss gyal better you keep on yuh draws/ Birkin bag can’t hype me up, you a post bout property, I buy this nuff.”

In reaction, Jada was on Instagram Live, where she scratched her head and sighed at the new diss track. She also mocked Stefflon as she reposted her diss track on her IG story, writing, “Out now, guys. It finally done load.”

She also trolled the “Senseless” artiste with legendary Ska artiste Prince Buster’s song “Hard Man Fe Dead” because the British artiste refused to give up despite Jada’s last response, which many deemed the winner of the clash.

The song also ends with Stefflon and her friends/family mocking and laughing at her after a video was leaked online showing her giving her ex-boyfriend Nas EBK oral sex.