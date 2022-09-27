Stefflon Don Giving Back To Her Roots: “Jamaica is special to me”

Stefflon Don is definitely enamored with Jamaican culture. That’s not difficult to understand since both her parents were born in Jamaica. Her love goes beyond simply the culture, and she intends to give back to the island that has helped to influence her musical career.

The songstress was in Jamaica to host an event in the community of Denham Town in Kingston. While there, she took some time to host a back-to-school event which she shared helped her get a close-up view of the struggles many families have to endure.

The “Moments” singer also provided grants to parents who wanted to explore small business ventures. Denham Town is well known for its high levels of crime and is one of the communities that has been declared a Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO) by the Government. The hope is that they can help the area turn from its already bloody past and become a safer area for the residents.

Stefflon Don’s first line of action will be to do motivational speaking in schools across the island. That’s just where she intends to start, but she aspires to visit classrooms worldwide to impart her wisdom and hopefully inspire students.

This is also just the beginning of her intention to give back to all the fans who have helped her build a steady and growing career. When it comes to Jamaica, she explained that the country is very special to her and that she felt the time had come to focus on it and help out however she could.

The British-based artist said there was no better time to get moving than now as the island celebrates its 60th anniversary of Independence. She also explained that Denham Town, and all the people there, are part of her roots, so she felt that it was only right that she give back in a way that the people of the community would truly benefit.

“The number-one thing I learnt is that despite the hardship and challenges the people can still find a smile and that epitomises resilience of a people. I love the Jamaican people for this,” she told the Star.

The “16 Shots” singer continued on to say that she believes that education is one of the most real ways to uplift, elevate and give hope and renewed motivation to any community facing serious challenges. In this regard, she believes she is an ideal candidate to start giving back.

“I feel like this is my mission on Earth because I am blessed with a talent … which is music … and from that music I am blessed to be able to make a good enough income to live off … but I also feel like that income should be shared. So, by the grace of God I will make a lot more money and give a lot more to the people who need it,” she added.

The “Senseless” artist also said that she would love to get even more done for the Jamaican youths. She hopes to be able to give them advice on how she was able to rise above her own challenges to become a globally successful artist.

Stefflon Don has a new song out now with Vybz Kartel.