Statistical Service conducting Continuous Labour Force Sample Survey Loop Barbados

The Barbados Statistical Service (BSS) is presently conducting another round of its Continuous Labour Force Sample Survey (CLFSS), to capture data for the second quarter of the year.

As a result, Field Officers from the department will visit households in several districts across the island.

In St Michael, they will survey: New Orleans, Westbury Road, Pickwick Gap, Wharton’s Gap, Marshall Gap, Deacon’s Farm Road, Black Rock Main Road, Cadogan Road, Grazettes New Road, St. Stephen’s Hill, Clevedale Road, Clevedale Housing Area Road, Palm Road, Tudor Bridge, Roxy Avenue, Waterhall Land Road, Hill Road, Kew Road, Promenade Road, Spooners Hill, Halls Road, Belmont Road, St. Hill Road, Train Line Road, Chase Road, Dalkeith Road, Paddock Road, Dayrell’s Road, Deighton Road, Wildey and Sargeant’s Village.

The communities in Christ Church to be surveyed are: Plumgrove, Lodge Road, Newton Industrial Park Road, Rollins Road, St Christopher, Sayes Court, Goodland Road and Woodford Square Road.

In St George, the team will visit: Foster Hall Road, Charles Rowe Bridge, Glebe Land and Rowans Park.

Field officers will traverse the following districts in St Philip: Jaggery Avenue, Palm View Drive, Supers, St Mark’s, Fortesque, Sabal Drive, Baptist College Road and Cummins Hole.

BSS officials will also be in St James and will visit: West Terrace Gardens, Prospect, Appleby and Derricks Hill. In St. Thomas, officials will visit respondents living in Redman’s Village, Welches Terrace and Terrace Drive.

The team will visit St Joseph and survey: Andrew’s Plantation, Coffee Gully, Branchbury Road, Ginger Works Road, Airy Hill Road, Bushy Park Gully and Fisher Pond.

In St Peter, the officials will visit residents in the following districts: Mile-and-a-Quarter, Rose Hill Road, Maynards, Convent Drive, South Drive, Speightstown, Six Men’s, Church Street, Ashton Hall, Luke Hill Road, Oxford, Allyendale, Benn Hill, Diamond Corner and Castle Road.

Field officers will visit St Lucy and survey residents living in Lamberts, Alexandra, Cottage, Pickering’s Road, Colleton, Spring Hall Road, Harrises, Mount Poyer, Hannays, Swampy Town Road and Trents.

The BSS urges the public to actively participate in the exercise and assures that all information will be kept in the strictest of confidence.

The CLFSS is the quarterly collection of current information on various labour force characteristics, as well as income and expenditure data, gathered from a sample of households across Barbados.

This information is then used to determine employment and unemployment levels in the island, coupled with the distribution of skills/professions in the different sectors of the economy, all of which leads to the provision of statistics for timely and necessary social and economic planning.