Stations offline: Water supply impacted by electrical outage Loop Barbados

Stations offline: Water supply impacted by electrical outage
9 hrs ago

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has taken a number of pumping stations offline as a result of the island-wide power outage reported by the Barbados Light and Power Company Limited earlier today.

BWA has assured customers that they are working to restore the water supply by pressing its generators into service. In the interim, customers in some parts of the island may experience water outages or low water pressure.

The Barbados Water Authority is at this time advocating that implementing a measured use of water by persons now should help in efforts to allow water pressures in the system to return to normal.

The Authority will update the public on the progress of restoration of service. The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience this electrical outage has caused.

