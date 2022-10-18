Station Sergeant urges Barbadians to practice fire safety Loop Barbados

With the recent increase in house fires across the island, one station sergeant is encouraging Barbadians to practice fire safety in order to protect themselves and the persons around them.

Speaking to Loop News on Monday, at the scene of a house fire in Harts Gap, Christ Church, Acting Station Sergeant in charge of the Worthing Fire Station Tony Scantlebury urged Barbadians to look after their safety and the safety of others by practicing fire safety.

Recognising that just last week was Fire Prevention Week, he said:

“I want to encourage persons throughout Barbados to ensure that they look after their safety and also the safety of others around them, to practice fire safety. Whether it is having an escape plan for you and your family or it is not allowing children to handle fire without proper supervision.”

As it pertained to the derelict house fire, he said this fire was extinguished and would not be any further threat to others.

“We would have received a call to a house fire at 8th Avenue Harts Gap in Christ Church. When fire officers arrived on the scene they observed that it was an abandoned house which would be in derelict and they proceeded to conduct fire suppression operations bringing the situation under control. At this time we are cooling down the area so that it would not be any further threat to others nearby and we would be carrying out investigations into what could have caused the fire.”