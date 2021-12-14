Station Hill murder accused remanded to Dodds | Loop Barbados

Murder accused, Ramon Akeem Doyle has been remanded to Dodds Prison.

The 29-year-old of Leinster Road, Waterford, St Michael appeared before the Chief Magistrate today for the murder of 40-year-old, Victor Anthony Watson of Lower Deacon’s Road, St Michael on December 3, 2021.

Watson succumbed to his injuries at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after an altercation at 1st Avenue, Gooding’s Road, Station Hill, St Michael. Police launched an unnatural death investigation following the incident.

The accused was remanded until January 7, 2022 and it set to appear in the Criminal Court #2.

