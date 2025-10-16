State wants life for triple killer

The prosecution wants a young man who killed three people, one of whom was his mother, to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“All three killings were reprehensible,” State Counsel Paul Prescod declared as he revealed that self-confessed manslayer Ramario Antonio Roach had ripped the heart from one of his victims.

“There was a high degree of brutality, cruelty and callousness. They are so grave as to warrant a very long sentence,” he argued in the No 4 Supreme Court yesterday.

Roach, now 24, of Ocean Breeze, River Bay, St Lucy, was originally accused of murdering Tyrone Austin on December 18, 2018; murdering his mother Joann Roach between January 18 and 21, 2019, and murdering university lecturer Dr Sarah Sutrina between January 20 and 22, 2019. He was 18 at the time.

He pleaded not guilty to the murders but guilty to manslaughter – unlawfully killing them – by diminished responsibility. He was represented by Senior Counsel Andrew Pilgrim and attorney Kyle Walkes.

Director of Public Prosecutions Alliston Seale, SC, and Prescod appeared for the State. (HLE)

